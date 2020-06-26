JUST IN
Indian edible oil demand may recover in first quarter next year: Analyst

The director of Indian consumer goods company Godrej International Ltd, added that India needed to raise import taxes on edible oils to boost local oilseed output

Reuters  |  Kuala Lumpur 

Edible oil demand in the world's biggest consumer India could return to normal levels in the first quarter of 2021, analyst Dorab Mistry said in a webinar on Friday.

The director of Indian consumer goods company Godrej International Ltd, added that India needed to raise import taxes on edible oils to boost local oilseed output.
