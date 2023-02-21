JUST IN
Indian jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws $278 million IPO, reason not clear
Drone maker ideaForge Technology files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi
Little rain in the IPO desert: First dry spell since July 2022, shows data
Avalon Technologies, Udayshivakumar Infra get Sebi's approval to float IPO
Sebi asks PayMate India to refile IPO papers with certain updates
IT solutions firm Rashi Peripherals files Rs 750-cr IPO papers with Sebi
Indian IPOs lit up after listing even as major global markets flashed red
JG Chemicals files preliminary papers with Sebi; to raise funds via IPO
OFS still commands the lion's share in fundraising through IPO, shows data
Sah Polymers IPO subscribed 17.46 times on last day of offer: NSE data
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News
Zen Technologies hits record high; up 35% in one month on robust Q3 results
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws $278 million IPO, reason not clear

About 14 billion rupees ($169.16 million) from the IPO funds were to be used for repayment or pre-payment of debt, the company had said in its draft prospectus released in March last year

Topics
IPOs

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Joyalukkas
The jeweller, based in the southern Indian state of Kerala, operates showrooms across roughly 68 cities and is one of the biggest jewellery retailers in the country.

Indian jeweller Joyalukkas has withdrawn its 23 billion rupee ($277.95 million) initial public offering (IPO), a document on the market regulator's website showed on Tuesday.

The reason for the withdrawal was not immediately clear. Joyalukkas did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The jeweller, based in the southern Indian state of Kerala, operates showrooms across roughly 68 cities and is one of the biggest jewellery retailers in the country.

About 14 billion rupees ($169.16 million) from the IPO funds were to be used for repayment or pre-payment of debt, the company had said in its draft prospectus released in March last year.

The date for the impending IPO was scheduled to be announced in early 2023.

The IPO's book runners Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, Haitong Securities India, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gold jewellery is a traditional investment in India, the second-biggest market for gold in the world. The World Gold Council had said last month that a rise in prices had led to a 3% slip in consumption of the yellow metal in India.

($1 = 82.7620 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPOs

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 13:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.