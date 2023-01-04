JUST IN
RIL, ONGC: Windfall tax hike dampens near-term upside in oil-linked stocks
Orient Cement zooms 21% in two days amid buzz of Adani Group eyeing stake
Radiant Cash makes a decent debut, lists at 10% premium to its issue price
Equitas SFB hits 52-week high, up 7% as RBI approves SBI MF stake buy plan
MARKET LIVE: Sensex extends slide, down 400pts; Nifty50 below 18,150
Stocks to Watch: HDFC, IndusInd Bank, PVR, Orient Cement, RIL, IT, FMCG
Sebi bans 4 entities from market for unauthorised advisory services
Norway's Norges Bank buys MCX shares worth Rs 50 cr in open market
India's cement industry continues to present a puzzle to investors
Sebi issues demand notice to Singh brothers in fund diversion case
You are here: Home » Markets » News
RIL, ONGC: Windfall tax hike dampens near-term upside in oil-linked stocks
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian shares open lower ahead of Fed minutes release; metals slide

Indian shares opened lower, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's release of minutes from its December meeting, in which the central bank is expected to give a glimpse of its policy tightening path

Topics
shares | Federal Reserve | Nifty50

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

BSE, sensex, market, shares, stocks, trading, brokers, investment, investors, growth, results, Q, earnings

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's release of minutes from its December meeting, in which the central bank is expected to give a glimpse of its policy tightening path in 2023.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.34% at 18,168.60 as of 9:45 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.33% to 61,081.50.

With the minutes likely to contain hawkish comments from the Fed, the markets expect signs of more policy tightening. Wall Street equities fell overnight.

Asian markets, however, recovered from a mixed start, with MSCI Asia ex Japan, rising 1.26% on hopes of swift post-COVID era recovery in China.[MKTS/GLOB]

Among Indian equities, metals and information technology stocks led the losses, falling 1.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Twenty-nine of the Nifty 50 constituents declined, with Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel among the top losers.

IndusInd Bank rose over 2.6% and was the top gainer in the Nifty 50, after it reported growth in net advances and deposits in the December quarter, in its quarterly update, post market hours on Tuesday.

($1 = 82.7840 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Janane Venkatraman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on shares

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 11:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU