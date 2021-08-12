Indian shares rise on energy gains; investors focus on inflation data

-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened slightly higher on Thursday, driven by energy shares, with investors eyeing domestic retail inflation data for July due later in the day.
By 0356 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.1% at 16,299 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.21% to 54,641.22
The Nifty energy index gained 0.6%, with Power Grid Corp and Tata Power Ltd adding 2.8% and 1.3%, respectively.
Nifty 50 components Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd will report results later in the day.
India's consumer price inflation data for July, due at 1200 GMT on Thursday, likely slowed to a three-month low on falling food prices and an easing of supply chain disruptions, a Reuters poll found.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
