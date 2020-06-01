Indian state retailers' May petrol sales fall 36%; diesel down 31%

-
ALSO READ
Petrol sales shrink 17.6%, diesel 26% in March as lockdown wipes demand
Petrol, diesel prices likely to go up by Rs 0.50-1 a litre from April
Petrol, diesel prices reduced for second straight day even as oil recovers
Cong lashes out at govt over hike in excise duty on petroleum, diesel
Petrol and Diesel prices cut for third straight day even as brent recovers
-
Petrol sales in May by Indian state fuel retailer fell 36% from a year earlier, while diesel sales dropped 31%, provisional data obtained from two industry sources on Monday showed, demonstrating a recovery in fuel demand.
In April, petrol sales declined 61% from a year earlier and diesel sales dropped 57% from a year earlier.
State companies Indian Oil Corp
The sources who provided the provisional industry data asked not to be identified citing confidentiality.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU