JUST IN
Indices drop for the third straight day; Sensex declines 147 points
Paytm shares slip over 6% after Alibaba sells direct stake via block deal
Sebi allows AIFs to participate in Credit Default Swap transactions
Sah Polymers has dream market debut, rises 37% on the listing day
Sebi bans 3 entities from securities market for insider trading activities
In a first, India among the top five ECM markets globally in 2022
Sebi allows stock exchanges to launch multiple contracts in same commodity
Public sector firms' share in total market cap at a three-year high
Kamdhenu Ventures to list on stock exchanges this month: Group CMD
Paytm, Nykaa slide up to 9% after huge block deals at both counters
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Paytm shares slip over 6% after Alibaba sells direct stake via block deal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indices drop for the third straight day; Sensex declines 147 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 147.47 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 59,958.03. During the day, it declined 473.18 points or 0.78 per cent to 59,632.32

Topics
Sensex | Nifty | foreign funds

Press Trust of India 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed with losses in a choppy trade on Thursday as investors preferred a cautious approach ahead of inflation and industrial production data to be released later in the day.

Unabated foreign fund outflows also hit the investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 147.47 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 59,958.03. During the day, it declined 473.18 points or 0.78 per cent to 59,632.32.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 37.50 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 17,858.20.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and ITC were among the major laggards.

UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Maruti, Nestle and HDFC were among the major winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading higher in mid-session deals. Markets in the US ended in the positive territory on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sensex

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 00:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.