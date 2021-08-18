Infosys hits new high, trades above share buyback price of Rs 1,750

-
ALSO READ
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
Infosys Q4 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 5,076 cr; announces Rs 9,200 cr buyback
Infosys gains 3%, hits new high as board to consider buyback of shares
Infosys Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 5,195 cr; ups FY22 guidance
Stocks to watch: Affle India, BEML, RIL, auto stocks, RailTel, IOC, Vedanta
-
Shares of Infosys hit a new record high of Rs 1,755, up nearly 1 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday. At 10:18 am, the stock was trading at Rs 1,751.75, above its maximum share buyback price of Rs 1,750 per share.
The IT major had commenced share buyback programme worth Rs 9,200 crore on June 25, 2021, wherein it had proposed to buy back shares at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 apiece.
The buyback will be closing on the expiry of six months from the commencement date; or when the company completes the buyback by deploying the amount equivalent to the maximum buyback size; or at such an earlier date as may be determined by the Board.
The company will utilise at least 50 per cent of the amount earmarked as the maximum buyback size for the buyback i.e. Rs 4,600 crore. Based on the minimum buyback size and the maximum buyback price, the company will purchase an indicative minimum of 26.29 million equity shares.
Infosys said the buyback is being undertaken by the company after taking into account the strategic and operational cash needs in the medium term and for returning surplus funds to the members in an effective and efficient manner.
In the past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by gaining 13 per cent after Infosys raised its revenue growth guidance for the financial year 2021-22 (FY22) buoyed by a robust deal pipeline. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 5.5 per cent during the same period.
While announcing its April-June quarter (Q1FY22) results on July 15, 2021, Infosys said it expects its revenue to grow by 14-16 per cent in FY22, up from the earlier estimate of 12-14 per cent. The company, however, maintained margin guidance at 22-24 per cent in FY22. In Q1FY22, large deal intake was healthy at $2.6 billion (30 per cent new), with 22 large deals signed during the quarter. The deal pipeline remains healthy with a good mix of new and renewal deals, offering good revenue visibility.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU