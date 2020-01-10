Infosys Q3 profit up 23% YoY; co raises FY20 revenue guidance to 10-10.5%

Infosys on Friday reported a 23.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 4,457 crore for the third quarter (October-December period) of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20). The company had logged Rs 3,609 crore profit in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the numbers grew 10.89 per cent.

In rupee terms, revenue for the quarter grew by 7.9 per cent YoY and 9.5 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms. Sequentially, revenues grew by 2 per cent in rupee and 1 per cent in CC.



Operating margin for the quarter stood at 21.9 per cent, a 20 basis points (bps) improvement QoQ.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the company came in at Rs 10.51, an increase of 26.6 per cent YoY and 11.2 per cent QoQ.

The company increased its FY20 revenue guidance to 10-10.5 per cent from 9-10 per cent earlier in constant currency while it maintained FY20 operating margin guidance range of 21 per cent - 23 per cent.

Operating profit was Rs 5,064 crore, up 4.8 per cent YoY and 3.1 per cent QoQ. Operating margin was 21.9 per cent.

