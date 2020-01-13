Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree: How to trade IT stocks around Q3 results

Infosys kick-started the earnings season for information technology (IT) services firms on Friday. The company's numbers for the December quarter were broadly in line with analysts' expectations with reported revenue and net profit growth higher by two per cent and 10.6 per cent, sequentially.

Consequently, the stock surged over 4 per cent to Rs 777.55 on the BSE on Monday. With other tech companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, and HCL Tech in line to declare their December quarter results this week, here's a brief look at the charts of the respective companies and ...