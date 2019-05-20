Interest rate sensitive stocks shine as exit polls favour BJP-led govt

Exit polls favouring a BJP-led coalition lifted the spirits with leading indices rising by over three per cent on Monday. What turned out to be the best single day gains for the BSE Sensex and CNX Nifty in over 10 years, propped up sentiments for some of the beaten-down segments such as public sector banks, infrastructure, real estate and energy.

Reckoned as interest rate sensitives, these pockets led by the Nifty PSU Bank index – up nearly eight per cent, hogged much of the limelight on Monday’s trade. While the Nifty Realty and Infrastructure indices rose over five per ...