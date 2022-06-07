Investors poorer by Rs 2 trn as markets plummet ahead of RBI policy outcome

-
ALSO READ
Despite strong Q3 hopes, upsides for Asian Paints' stock could be capped
Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit flat at Rs 850.4 cr, revenue up 18.7%
Valuation hurdle may limit gains in Asian Paints despite stellar Q4
HUL better placed to fight inflation; negatives priced-in stock: Analysts
Two price hikes in Dec qtr reverse Asian Paints' falling margin trajectory
-
Investors' wealth on Tuesday tumbled over Rs 2 trillion amid heavy selling pressure in domestic equities.
The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 567.98 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at 55,107.34.
In tandem with weak equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled by Rs 2,08,291.75 crore to Rs 2,54,33,013.63 crore.
"Investors are in a wait and watch mood ahead of the RBI's credit policy announcement. The market has simply borne the brunt of unabated FII selling, which continues to desert Indian equities amid weakening rupee and strengthening dollar," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities Ltd.
Titan was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, falling 4.48 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, Larsen & Toubro, HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, TCS and ICICI Bank.
NTPC, Maruti, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Power Grid managed to settle in the green.
"Markets inched lower and lost a per cent amid mixed cues. Initially, weakness in the global markets was weighing on the sentiment and continued selling in banking, FMCG and IT majors kept the pressure intact till the end. The focus will be on MPC's meeting outcome on Wednesday," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking Ltd.
In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.77 per cent and the smallcap index dipped 0.67 per cent.
Among BSE sectoral indices, consumer durables tanked 2.71 per cent, followed by realty (1.57 per cent), capital goods (1.53 per cent), FMCG (1.42 per cent), IT (1.42 per cent), teck (1.32 per cent) and basic materials (1.17 per cent). In contrast, oil & gas, energy, telecom, utilities, auto and power ended with gains.
A total of 2,011 stocks declined, while 1,286 advanced and 121 remained unchanged.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU