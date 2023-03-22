JUST IN
Investors showing maturity, eyeing equities for long-term: Bandhan MF chief
Start cherry-picking themes that are likely to play out: Andrew Holland
Indian markets may underperform in 2023; buy the dips: CJ George
Indian markets won't enter bear territory anytime soon: Nischal Maheshwari
India is no longer a crazily expensive market, says Jefferies MD Nandurkar
Keeping cash handy, expecting better buying opportunities: Aniruddha Naha
Retail investors are nervous; expect time-wise correction: Prakarsh Gagdani
Markets may give single-digit positive returns for the year: J Jaipuria
Despite a poor start, we like Indian market: Julius Baer's Mark Matthews
Mutual fund ownership of Adani group stocks is not very high: Equirus
You are here: Home » Markets » Q&A
AIF applications pile up due to rejig at Sebi, even as regulator turns wary
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Investors showing maturity, eyeing equities for long-term: Bandhan MF chief

In a Q&A, Vishal Kapoor dwells on the fund house's plan to renew growth momentum following the acquisition of IDFC MF and re-branding exercise

Topics
Q&A | Mutual Funds | equity

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan MF
Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan MF

With the acquisition of IDFC MF and re-branding now over, Bandhan MF will look for renewed growth momentum by investing in focus areas like expanding physical presence and leveraging technology, says Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan MF in an interview with Abhishek Kumar. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Q&A

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 20:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.