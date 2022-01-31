Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 3.33 trn as markets rally ahead of Budget

-
ALSO READ
What should you expect from the Budget session?
TMS Ep97: Budget session, bank privatisation, markets, expenditure budget
Budget 2022 date and time, key expectations, FM's speech, and more
Budget 2022 LIVE: Govt to take balanced view on cryptocurrency, says Sanyal
Budget 2022 expectations LIVE: Jobs, tax reduction amid pandemic, and more
-
Investors' wealth on Monday gained over Rs 3.33 lakh crore as markets witnessed heavy buying a day ahead of the Union Budget, with the 30-share BSE benchmark rallying about 814 points.
The BSE benchmark index jumped 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent to settle at 58,014.17. During the day, it zoomed 1,057.4 points to 58,257.63.
Cheering the gains in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 3,33,502.95 crore to Rs 2,64,41,207.18 crore.
"The Indian equity market witnessed decent gain one day ahead of the Union Budget as there is calmness in the global market. Investors are looking for value in many pockets after a recent correction," Tradingo founder Parth Nyati said.
Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said taking positive cues from global markets and favourable takeaways from the Economic Survey report, the market rallied ahead of the Budget day.
The Economic Survey on Monday said India's economy is expected to grow 8-8.5 per cent in the financial year beginning April 1 and is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.
The Survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, expects the economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during the current financial year, indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level.
Tech Mahindra was the biggest gainer among the BSE 30-share frontline companies pack, rallying 4.88 per cent, followed by Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, SBI, PowerGrid and Reliance Industries.
In the broader market, the mid-cap and small-cap indices jumped up to 1.76 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU