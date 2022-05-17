IRB Infra Q4 net zooms 79% to Rs 175 cr; total income rises marginally

Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 79.04 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 175 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 97.45 crore during the year-ago quarter, Developers said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the January-March 2022 quarter rose to Rs 1,682.72 crore from Rs 1,650.40 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's expenses stood at Rs 1,379.90 crore, as compared to Rs 1,474.27 crore a year ago.

The company in a statement said that the financial numbers and toll collection numbers are clear indication of the economic activity regaining pace across the nation, post relaxation from the lockdown imposed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Developers Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said, "We witnessed a robust growth in collections across projects as the pandemic related restrictions were relaxed and farmer's protest was called off."



"We are back to growth trajectory and will be following our best strategy to unlock value on a regular basis to realise returns for our shareholders," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)