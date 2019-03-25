Jet Airways surges 12% on reports Naresh Goyal has stepped down from board

Shares of (India) moved higher by 12 per cent to Rs 252, bouncing back 15 per cent from its early morning day low of Rs 219 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on back of heavy volumes. In comparison, the Nifty50 index was down 1 per cent at 11,348 points at 03:00 pm.

The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 32.51 million shares and 29 per cent of the total equity of changed hands on the and BSE till the time of reporting.

According to TV channels report, Chairman and his wife Anita Goyal have stepped down the board of the cash-strapped airline on Monday.

The report also said that Jet's lenders may invoke Goyal's entire stake in the airline, and start looking for a new buyer in the coming weeks.