JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

NSE eyes 350-375 tonnes of domestically refined gold market for derivatives
Business Standard

Jet Airways surges 12% on reports Naresh Goyal has stepped down from board

The stock moved higher by 12 per cent to Rs 252, bouncing back 15 per cent from its early morning day low of Rs 219 on the NSE on the back of heavy volumes.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Jet Airways
Representative Image

Shares of Jet Airways (India) moved higher by 12 per cent to Rs 252, bouncing back 15 per cent from its early morning day low of Rs 219 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on back of heavy volumes. In comparison, the Nifty50 index was down 1 per cent at 11,348 points at 03:00 pm.

The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 32.51 million shares and 29 per cent of the total equity of Jet Airways changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of reporting.

According to TV channels report, Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal have stepped down the board of the cash-strapped airline on Monday.

The report also said that Jet's lenders may invoke Goyal's entire stake in the airline, and start looking for a new buyer in the coming weeks.

Saddled with more than $1 billion of debt, Jet is struggling to stay afloat. It has delayed payments to banks, suppliers, pilots and lessors - some of which have forced the airline to ground as many as 40 planes. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements