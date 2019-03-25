Jet Airways surges 12% on reports Naresh Goyal has stepped down from board

-
ALSO READ
Naresh Goyal seeks more time to conclude Jet Airways resolution plan
Etihad conditions may delay debt-laden Jet Airways resolution plan
Naresh Goyal, Etihad must salvage cash-strapped Jet Airways: Lenders
Jet Airways crisis deepens as Etihad refuses to agree on contours of deal
Etihad quiet on interim funding plan; Jet Airways grounds four more planes
-
The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 32.51 million shares and 29 per cent of the total equity of Jet Airways changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of reporting.
According to TV channels report, Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal have stepped down the board of the cash-strapped airline on Monday.
The report also said that Jet's lenders may invoke Goyal's entire stake in the airline, and start looking for a new buyer in the coming weeks.
Saddled with more than $1 billion of debt, Jet is struggling to stay afloat. It has delayed payments to banks, suppliers, pilots and lessors - some of which have forced the airline to ground as many as 40 planes. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU