Jet Airways tanks 10% as lenders move NCLT to initiate IBC proceedings

-
ALSO READ
Banks may hold 20% in Jet Airways to make Etihad-Hinduja deal fly
Jet Airways revival: Etihad, Hindujas set for Abu Dhabi meet on May 23
SBI chief seeks Sebi's views on Etihad bailout proposal for Jet Airways
Jet Airways surges 32% in three days on revival hopes
Aviation players unlikely to invest in Jet Airways, may skip bidding
-
Shares of Jet Airways crashed 10 per cent in intra-day deals on Tuesday, after State Bank of India (SBI) - led lenders’ consortium moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline.
At 9:37 am, the share of debt-laden airline was trading at Rs 61.5 apiece, down 9.96 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.14 per cent higher. The stock has tanked 53 per cent thus far in June, as compared to 1 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
The lenders, post a meeting held on Monday, decided to move the tribunal after none of the offers from the potential bidders could materialise. There were hopes that Mumbai-based Hinduja Group could team up with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airlines to collectively take up stake in the airline. READ ABOUT IT HERE
“Lenders have decided to seek resolution under IBC since only a conditional bid was received and requirement of the investor for Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) exemptions and resolution of all creditors is possible under IBC,’’ SBI said in a statement.
ALSO READ: It's a plane deal: What does Jet offer in terms of saleable assets?
The statement added that two operational creditors — Shaman Wheels and Gaggar Enterprises — had earlier moved the NCLT. The tribunal has posted the matter for admission on June 20. The Jet lenders’ fresh application is expected to be heard the same day.
The airline, with a debt of more than Rs 8,000 crore, had temporarily suspended its operations from the midnight of April 17 after facing severe cash-crunch.
Between June 14 and June 17, the stock has plunged 38 per cent after the BSE and NSE ordered to pull the scrip out from Futures and Options (F&O) trading from June 28. The exchanges have also decided to move the counter to ‘trade-to-trade’ segment, effective June 28 till further notice.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU