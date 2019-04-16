Jet Airways, Wipro, DEN Networks, Polycab top stocks to track today

At 08:40 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 24.50 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 11,761.50 levels, indicating a postive start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Wipro: Wipro will unveil its March 2018 quarter earnings on Tuesday. Analysts expect the company to report 1-1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenues in constant currency (CC) terms, in line with the company's 0-2 per cent guidance for the quarter.

Earnings today: Apart from Wipro, other companies that are slated to release their March quarter earnings during the day include 5Paisa Capital, DEN Networks and Mastek.

Polycab: Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India will list its shares on bourses today. The company's 1,345-crore public issue saw a massive subscription of 51.96 times during April 5-9, 2019.

Jet Airways: A crucial meeting of the company's board of directors is scheduled for Tuesday after banks refused emergency interim funding to the airline. According to reports, Jet Airways is "left with no cash, a seven-plane fleet and fuel to run operations only till Tuesday afternoon".

Hathway Cable reported 9.1 per cent dip in revenue to Rs 132.4 crore YoY in its Q4 results on Monday

Syndicate Bank cuts MCLR rate by 5 bps across all tenures.

Deepak Fertilisers has started its commercial production of nitric acid plant in Gujarat's Dahej unit.

Suven Life Sciences has received US court's approval to buy assets of Rising Pharmaceuticals.

Prestige Estates: The company has acquired balance stake in Babji Realtors through its subsidiary company for Rs 363.98 crore.

ICICI Bank: As per news reports, Goldman Sachs has 'buy' rating on the stock.



SpiceJet to induct 5 90-seater Q-400 Bombaridier arcraft to its fleet.



BULK DEALS

Metropolis Healthcare: Bright Star Investments bought a total of 7,00,000 shares at Rs 948.39 apiece on Monday. Smaller Cap World Fund has bought a total of 6,86,545 shares at Rs 957.67 apiece.

Reliance Communications: Rattan India Finance sold a total of 148,85,489 shares at Rs 2.60 apiece on NSE.