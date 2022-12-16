JSW Energy (Barmer) Limited issues bonus shares worth Rs 995 crore

-
ALSO READ
Gehlot invites Japanese firms to invest in petrochemical, skill sectors
Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF's MiG-21 jet crash in Barmer
MiG-21: A brief look at the history of the IAF's most widely used aircraft
JSW Energy unit to buy Mytrah Energy's renewable assets for Rs 10,530 cr
Nykaa extends fall on listing of bonus shares; stock slips 17% in two days
-
JSW Energy arm JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd has issued over 99 crore bonus shares worth Rs 995.90 crore.
"JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd, wholly-owned material subsidiary of the company, has completed a bonus issue of 99,59,09,996 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 9,95,90,99,960," according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Before the issuance of bonus shares, the company's share capital was 1,99,18,19,998 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each, amounting to Rs 19,91,81,99,980.
The bonus shares are issued out of the Capital Redemption Reserve.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 20:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU