JSW Energy (Barmer) Limited issues bonus shares worth Rs 995 crore

Business Standard

Topics
JSW Energy | shares

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JSW Energy arm JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd has issued over 99 crore bonus shares worth Rs 995.90 crore.

"JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd, wholly-owned material subsidiary of the company, has completed a bonus issue of 99,59,09,996 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 9,95,90,99,960," according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Before the issuance of bonus shares, the company's share capital was 1,99,18,19,998 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each, amounting to Rs 19,91,81,99,980.

The bonus shares are issued out of the Capital Redemption Reserve.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 20:51 IST

