KRBL, JSW Steel: Here's why Anand Rathi is bullish on these stocks

BUY | TARGET: 275 | STOP LOSS: 250

After struggling for a couple of months, has finally managed to close above its 200 DSMA. During the process, it has confirmed a range breakout along with a breakout from weekly ICHIMOKU resistance. We expect faster momentum on the upside from here on. Traders can buy the stock near the 260-mark with a stop loss of 250 for upside target of 275 in 1 – 2 weeks.

BUY JSWSTEEL | TARGET: 820| STOP LOSS: 630

The stock has been consolidating since quite some time. Recently, it found support at the placement of its 200 DSMA and 200 DEMA. After Monday's session, we are witnessing a range breakout with rise in volumes. Even the Bollinger band on the daily scale indicates a squeeze, which is about to expand. Thus, we advise traders to accumulate the stock in the range of 697 – 690 with a stop loss of 630 (daily closing basis) for an upside target of 820 in coming months.



