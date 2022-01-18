KRBL, JSW Steel: Here's why Anand Rathi is bullish on these stocks

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel logs highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 5,900 cr in Q1
Markets will look past Omicron scare and move higher: Analysts
Tata Steel, JSW Steel betting big on tinplate
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Tata Steel, JSW Steel subsidiaries ramp up capacity in tinplate
-
BUY KRBL | TARGET: 275 | STOP LOSS: 250
After struggling for a couple of months, KRBL has finally managed to close above its 200 DSMA. During the process, it has confirmed a range breakout along with a breakout from weekly ICHIMOKU resistance. We expect faster momentum on the upside from here on. Traders can buy the stock near the 260-mark with a stop loss of 250 for upside target of 275 in 1 – 2 weeks.
BUY JSWSTEEL | TARGET: 820| STOP LOSS: 630
The stock has been consolidating since quite some time. Recently, it found support at the placement of its 200 DSMA and 200 DEMA. After Monday's session, we are witnessing a range breakout with rise in volumes. Even the Bollinger band on the daily scale indicates a squeeze, which is about to expand. Thus, we advise traders to accumulate the stock in the range of 697 – 690 with a stop loss of 630 (daily closing basis) for an upside target of 820 in coming months.
_______________________________________________________________________
Disclaimer: Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU