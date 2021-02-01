KRBL tanks 19% as ED arrests Joint MD in AugustaWestland case

-
ALSO READ
Wound-up schemes: ED seeks details from Sebi in Franklin Templeton case
Budget-related stocks to watch: PSUs, infra, financials, healthcare
Reliance Ind, SBI Life, IRCTC: Here are the top stocks to invest in 2021
Stocks to watch: Bandhan Bank, Sobha, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki, CEAT, Wendt
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
-
Shares of KRBL tanked 19 per cent to Rs 191 on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Monday on the back of heavy volumes after the company said its joint Managing Director (MD) Anoop Kumar Gupta has been sent to 5 days custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the AgustaWestland Money Laundering case.
"With reference to our earlier intimations from time to time, this is to inform you that the Joint Managing Director, Anoop Kumar Gupta, is detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while cooperating with the investigation in the AugustaWestland case. He was subsequently sent to 5 days custody of ED as opposed to the 14 days sought vide the order of Special Judge, Rouse Avenue Courts dated 30 January 2021," KRBL said in an exchange filing.
The company further said Gupta has nothing to do with the AugustaWestland case. KRBL or Gupta was neither named in the charge-sheet/complaints nor has he been arrayed as an Accused in the Augusta Westland Case.
"We are confident that the above stated matter will be resolved and we will take appropriate legal action in due course," the company said.
Gupta was detained for further investigation into the affairs of Rawasi Al Khaleej General Trading (RAKGT) LLC, Dubai, where KRBL had indirect minority shareholding.
The transactions in question happened after 31 March 2009 when, KRBL had already transferred its entire indirect shareholding in RAKGT.All transactions between KRBL and RAKGT after 31 March 2009 pertained to sale of rice. Such transactions were duly made through the proper banking channel and were disclosed in compliance with the law, the company said. CLICK HERE FOR STATEMENT At 10:41 am, KRBL was trading 16 per cent lower at Rs 199 on the BSE, as compared to a per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped an over 10-fold with a combined 2.6 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU