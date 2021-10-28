Larsen & Toubro gains 4% post Q2 results, strong order book position

-
ALSO READ
Subsidiaries drive L&T's market capitalisation; stock gains 2.8%
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
-
Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were up 4 per cent at Rs 1,861 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company posted a healthy operational performance for the quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22). The company’s order backlog remains strong at Rs 3.3 trillion. The stock of construction & engineering major had hit a record high of Rs 1,884.90 on October 19, 2021.
L&T said it has bagged orders worth Rs 42,140 crore during Q2FY22, registering a robust growth of 50 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. Orders were received in various segments like oil & gas, metros, rural water supply, minerals and metal, public space and power transmission and distribution. The International orders at Rs 22,116 crore during the quarter comprised 52 per cent of the total order inflow, the company said.
On a consolidated basis, adjusted revenues on like-to-like basis grew by 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 34,773 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) margins improved to 11.5 per cent from 10.7 per cent in a year ago quarter. Consolidated net profit jumped 56 per cent YoY at Rs 1,723 crore.
The growth is mainly driven by higher profits in the IT&TS portfolio and improved margins from the projects & manufacturing portfolio as the pandemic induced stress in previous periods progressively wanes out.
The management said the company continues to focus on profitable execution of its large projects order book, leverage the strong growth momentum in its IT & TS portfolio, cost optimization measures through automation and intensive use of digital technologies, release of funds through improved working capital management and a phased divestment of noncore assets.
“L&T posted decent performance on operational front amid unlock while infrastructure segment saw some green shoots with improvement on margin, productivity and job mix. The stable working capital to sales, reduced debt, better cash flow situation has provided further liquidity comfort on balance sheet front in these challenging times”, ICICI Securities said in a note.
“L&T rightly prioritized balance sheet strength over growth during the second COVID wave. Labour availability no longer poses a challenge, and execution is expected to improve from hereon as construction activity picks up post monsoon. We believe that L&T is poised for a strong earnings growth momentum, if and when the order inflow gains momentum. The company has some more asset monetization opportunities to capitalise on, including the sale of Nabha Power, a stake sale in L&T IDPL, and monetisation of the Hyderabad Metro,” Motilal Oswal Securities said in results update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU