Limited coverage: Few analysts track Adani group companies, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Adani stocks among most expensive on bourses: Check details here
Four foreign funds in limelight for skewed investment in Adani group firms
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
Market Ahead, Feb 1: Top factors that could guide markets this week
Offshore wind, jobs, hydrogen
-
The coverage of Adani group among analysts is currently lower than that of other industrial groups. An analysis of available Bloomberg data on coverage shows that it is a single-digit number for every Adani group company except for Adani Ports, which has 26 analysts covering it.
ALSO READ: Adani stocks among most expensive on bourses: Check details here
The Adani group has five listed entities, and the median number of analysts covering the group is one, lower than that of other large groups. The Tata group has 15 analysts tracking it per company. It is 23.5 for the AV Birla group. The Mukesh Ambani group also has a similar number to Adani (a median of 1.5 analysts per group company), though Reliance Industries has 37 analysts tracking it.
The rest have between zero and three analysts per company. The analysis looked at the seven most valuable business groups with at least four listed companies . The surge in Adani’s market capitalisation is relatively recent. It is up nearly 30 per cent since March 2021. This makes it the best performing of the business groups in that time period.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU