L&T, Axis Bank, RBL Bank: How to trade these stocks post Q3 results?

Private sector lenders Axis Bank and RBL Bank along with engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced their third quarter (October-December) results for the current fiscal year (FY20) on Wednesday. Let's take a look at how these stocks look on charts and how you should trade them.

RBL Bank Ltd (RBLBANK): As the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has slipped below the zero line, the sentiment may stay bearish if it continues to fall further. Although the current price hovers around the 100-day moving average (DMA) and 200-DMA, it is unable to witness any major ...