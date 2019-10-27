M&M sells over 13,000 units on Dhanteras, stock surges 3%

-
“This festive season on the day of Dhanteras the auto division of the Company delivered close to 13,500 vehicles across the country,” M&M said in a regulatory filing.
This figure was substantially higher than the deliveries last year on Dhanteras, it added.
At 06:55 pm, M&M was trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 592 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.56 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 680,278 shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
