M&M sells over 13,000 units on Dhanteras, stock surges 3%

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) gained 3 per cent to trade at Rs 595 on the BSE during on Sunday after the company’s auto division recorded substantial higher sales on the day of Dhanteras.

“This festive season on the day of Dhanteras the auto division of the Company delivered close to 13,500 vehicles across the country,” M&M said in a regulatory filing.

This figure was substantially higher than the deliveries last year on Dhanteras, it added.

At 06:55 pm, M&M was trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 592 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.56 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 680,278 shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.