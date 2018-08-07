Maharashtra's cotton farmers again rattled by pink bollworm attack

Findings of a survey done by the Cotton Association of India’s (CAI’s) director Manish Daga suggest that even this kharif season, pink has been witnessed in the last 15 days. This is giving sleepless nights to the state’s farmers. It will potentially cause further damage and follow up measures by the state government are likely to result in a sharp drop in this year’s crop. Last year’s damage to the crop due to pink is yet to be considered legitimate by the Centre for paying damages to the farmers. The has been damaging Maharashtra’s cotton crop since the last two years. This time, the has not yet cleared the claims of the Maharashtra cotton farmers hit by leader has asked the Centre to undertake a joint survey with the before rejecting the farmers’ claims due to losses. He said that Maharashtra farmers have suffered a huge loss in the last two years owing to the attack. ALSO READ: Pink bollworm likely to hit sowing of the cotton crop in Gujarat There are reports that the has sought clarification from the regarding mismatch in the area affected by pest attack and total cotton area under cultivation. An agriculture ministry official said that after the state clarifies, farmers will be given assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). There were reports that the central government feels that the farmers’ claims may not be genuine. Shetty said, “The government’s approach for assistance to farmers, who have suffered genuine losses, is not conducive to farmers. Losses due to bollworm have been huge in the last two years. Even the PM’s crop insurance scheme has not helped farmers. In fact, some private insurers give bogus reasons to decline claims. I exposed such a scam in Parabhani where state government will have to suspend 11 officials.”

The Union ministry of agriculture has also found mismatches in arrivals and damage figures. However, apart from farmers, even the traders don’t buy the Centre’s arguments. According to CAI, in the cotton year (October to September) 2016-17, cotton sowing in Maharashtra was done in 3.7 million hectares while production was 8.9 million bales. In 2017-18, the area increased to 4.2 million while the crop fell to 8.2 million bales.

ALSO READ: Bollworms, genetic revolution failure sting Vidarbha's cotton farmers In 2018-19, the initial indication shows that the area would drop to 3.8 million hectares while crop may be even lower at 7.5 to 8 million bales.

Atul Ganatra, president of CAI, said that even the yield in Maharashtra has fallen to lowest in the country.

He said the all-India average yield is 3 bales per hectare while Maharashtra’s yield in 2017-18 has been estimated at 2 hectares, which is the lowest. Owing to the attack, farmers faced huge damages and to avoid this, the state has advised them to take only two pickings instead of 4-5 in a year, thus affecting their production and productivity.