Market ends in green after day of swings; ITC top performer in Sensex pack

-
ALSO READ
ITC Q2 preview: Analysts see 13% YoY revenue jump; high costs may hit PAT
ITC records sharpest intra-day gain in two months ahead of Q1 results
Here's why CLSA is bullish on ITC; sees the stock Rs 265 levels in a year
ITC hits 52-week high as Jefferies raises target; stock up 12% in 3 days
ITC reports 30% rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 3,343 crore
-
Equity indices mustered gains for the third session on the trot on Thursday, propelled by energy, FMCG and infra counters amid a largely positive trend in global markets.
After a choppy start, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained momentum in afternoon trade to end 157.45 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 58,807.13.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 47.10 points or 0.27 per cent to 17,516.85.
ITC was the top performer in the Sensex pack, jumping 4.60 per cent, followed by L&T, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy's and Infosys.
On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Titan, Nestle India, NTPC, PowerGrid and TCS were among the laggards, tumbling up to 1.67 per cent.
"Domestic indices surrendered to profit-booking in early session, but later gained ground owing to positive global sentiments," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Investors are keenly awaiting the US inflation data in order to gauge the Fed's decision on rolling back economic stimulus, he added.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking, said markets oscillated in a range on the weekly expiry day and finally ended marginally higher.
"All eyes will be on crucial macro data (CPI and IIP)... which may further provide some direction to the markets. Meanwhile, the focus will remain on the global cues and updates regarding the new variant. We reiterate our cautious yet positive stance on the markets and suggest traders to focus on managing risk," he noted.
Sectorally, BSE capital goods, FMCG, energy, telecom, industrials and oil and gas indices rose as much as 1.98 per cent, while bankex, finance, consumer durables and realty nursed losses.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended up to 0.80 per cent higher. World stocks were mostly higher as investors monitored updates on the Omicron variant.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU