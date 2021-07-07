- Oil slides from multi-year highs after OPEC cancels meeting
- Sensex snaps two-day winning run, ends marginally lower; bank stocks gain
- Sebi defines 'same line of business' under delisting rules: Details here
- Reliance Industries lags peers in rewarding investors with cash pay-outs
- NSE clarifies on Nifty Futures 'freak trade', seeks explanation from broker
- Double-digit volumes to drive Q1 growth for Godrej Consumer, Marico
- Bitcoin swings as China regulators punish company over cryptocurrency
- IIFL Home Finance to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through bond issue
- Market Wrap Podcast, July 6: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Vivriti Asset Management launches two debt AIFs
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a feeble start for Sensex, Nifty
LIVE market: Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday in a volatile session, with Brent crude settling down 3.4 per cent to $74.53
Markets | Sensex
LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices looked to open on a subdued note on Wednesday, amid weak global cues. Stock-specific developments will remain the key trigger for the markets today, while investors will also keep a keen eye on the oil price movement and the Rupee's trajectory.
Global cues
In the US, the Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, with financials and other groups closely tied to economic growth leading declines. The Dow fell 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.20 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.17 per cent. Asian indices, too, fell in Wednesday's early deals, with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropping 1 per cent, while Korea's Kospi was also down 0.6 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices tumbled on Tuesday in a volatile session after OPEC producers canceled a meeting when major players were unable to come to an agreement to increase supply. Brent crude settled down 3.4 per cent to $74.53, after hitting a session peak of $77.84, its highest since October 2018.
(with inputs from Reuters)
