MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a feeble start for Sensex, Nifty

LIVE market: Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday in a volatile session, with Brent crude settling down 3.4 per cent to $74.53

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices looked to open on a subdued note on Wednesday, amid weak global cues. Stock-specific developments will remain the key trigger for the markets today, while investors will also keep a keen eye on the oil price movement and the Rupee's trajectory.

Global cues

In the US, the Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, with financials and other groups closely tied to economic growth leading declines. The Dow fell 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.20 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.17 per cent. Asian indices, too, fell in Wednesday's early deals, with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropping 1 per cent, while Korea's Kospi was also down 0.6 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices tumbled on Tuesday in a volatile session after OPEC producers canceled a meeting when major players were unable to come to an agreement to increase supply. Brent crude settled down 3.4 per cent to $74.53, after hitting a session peak of $77.84, its highest since October 2018.

(with inputs from Reuters)

