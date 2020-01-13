- Infosys stock likely to see a slew of upgrades after audit all-clear
- We are getting into structural bullish phase for 4-5 years: Vikas Khemani
- Active clients' growth remains weak amid tightening of regulatory norms
- More hits than misses for Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry in 2019
- Q3 earnings, inflation, global events to drive markets this week: Analysts
- Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 32,020 cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank, RIL gain most
- FPIs pull out Rs 2415 crore from domestic capital markets in January so far
- DMart beats Street estimates: Profit grows 53% in Dec quarter to Rs 394 cr
- Strong order inflow, improved guidance: Infosys investors have lot to cheer
- Ruling the decade: 66 entities deliver 10x returns from 2010-2019
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a positive start for domestic indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Corporate earnings, macro data, and global cues are likely to sway investor sentiment today.
Shares of the IT major may trade actively Monday after an independent probe conducted by Infosys’ Audit Committee gave a clean chit to the company on the whistleblower allegations. That apart, Q3 numbers, too, were satisfactory on multiple counts, as per analysts.
RESULTS TODAY
A total of nine companies, including Delta Corp, are scheduled to announce their December quarter numbers today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares paused near 19-month peaks on Monday ahead of the expected signing on a Sino-US trade deal. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely budged, while Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday.
In commodities, oil prices edged down on Monday and Brent crude was down 13 cents at $64.85 per barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
