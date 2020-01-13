JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a positive start for domestic indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets
Corporate earnings, macro data, and global cues are likely to sway investor sentiment today.

Shares of the IT major may trade actively Monday after an independent probe conducted by Infosys’ Audit Committee gave a clean chit to the company on the whistleblower allegations. That apart, Q3 numbers, too, were satisfactory on multiple counts, as per analysts.  

RESULTS TODAY
 
A total of nine companies, including Delta Corp, are scheduled to announce their December quarter numbers today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares paused near 19-month peaks on Monday ahead of the expected signing on a Sino-US trade deal. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely budged, while Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

In commodities, oil prices edged down on Monday and Brent crude was down 13 cents at $64.85 per barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh