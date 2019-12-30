JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

RBI's Operation Twist 2.0, stock-specific action, and global cues will guide the markets today.

The Reserve Bank of India last week announced simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities through special open market operations (OMOs) for Rs 10,000 crore each on December 30 following a review of liquidity situation. Earlier, it had conducted a similar OMO and purchased securities worth Rs 10,000 crore and sold worth Rs 6,825 crore.

NEW LISTING

Prince Pipes and Fittings, whose IPO was opened for subscription between December 18 and December 21, is slated to list its shares on the stock exchanges today.

GLOBAL CUES 

Asian stocks drifted lower on Monday. Tokyo's Topix index fell 0.6 per cent in early trade while Australia’s ASX 200 Index fell 0.8 per cent. Markets in Korea and Hong Kong were little changed.

Oil prices rose to the fourth consecutive weekly gain on Friday, steadying at three-month highs after new data on falling US crude inventories and investor optimism.

