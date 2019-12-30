- Social, political agenda more important for Modi than economy: Chris Wood
- Mid, smallcap indices register negative return for 2nd consecutive year
- Private equity investments surge to all-time high of $37 bn in 2019
- Slumping growth to soaring valuations, Senex remained optimistic in 2019
- FPIs remain net buyers in Dec; invest over Rs 2,600 cr in domestic mkts
- Sales of green certificates down 10% to 504,000 units in December
- Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 64,419 cr in m-cap last week; RIL takes big hit
- Valuations shoot up despite note ban, GST and other factors in last decade
- Indian equities more expensive than emerging market peers: RBI's FSR report
- Investment lessons of 2019: Focus on reducing risk, choose your bank wisely
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
RBI's Operation Twist 2.0, stock-specific action, and global cues will guide the markets today.
The Reserve Bank of India last week announced simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities through special open market operations (OMOs) for Rs 10,000 crore each on December 30 following a review of liquidity situation. Earlier, it had conducted a similar OMO and purchased securities worth Rs 10,000 crore and sold worth Rs 6,825 crore.
NEW LISTING
Prince Pipes and Fittings, whose IPO was opened for subscription between December 18 and December 21, is slated to list its shares on the stock exchanges today.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian stocks drifted lower on Monday. Tokyo's Topix index fell 0.6 per cent in early trade while Australia’s ASX 200 Index fell 0.8 per cent. Markets in Korea and Hong Kong were little changed.
Oil prices rose to the fourth consecutive weekly gain on Friday, steadying at three-month highs after new data on falling US crude inventories and investor optimism.
