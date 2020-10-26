- SAT clearing more cases now than before Covid-19 pandemic, shows data
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat; Nestle India, Tech Mahindra in focus
Catch all the live market updates here. Angel Broking and SBI Life among 26 companies set to declare quarterly earnings today
The domestic benchmark indices today will be steered by the ongoing quarterly earnings season, global trends, and stock-specific developments with the focus shifting to the US elections on November 4. But first, investors will react to YES Bank, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra's quarterly earnings.
Other major factors like foreign fund flow, rupee-dollar trend and Brent crude movement will also be crucial for market direction.
HDFC Bank is expected to be in focus this week as Sashidhar Jagdishan will take over the responsibility of the bank tomorrow.
And, Reliance Industries may also trade actively today after Amazon won a favourable ruling for its plea in Singapore against Future Group striking a deal with Reliance Industries.
Results today
Angel Broking, M&M Financial Services, and SBI Life are among the 36 companies slated to declare their Q2 report cards today.
Global cues
Globally, Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.1 per cent, and South Korea’s main index was down 0.4 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
