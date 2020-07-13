JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open higher; Rossari Biotech IPO opens today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian markets are likely to open higher today as indicated by the SGX Nifty which was trading around 10,830 levels, up 45 points, after a firm start in Asian indices. Apart from the global cues, investors will today track macro data and stock-specific developments. Retail inflation data will be announced today. Updates related to Covid-19 will also remain on investors' radar.

Rossari Biotech IPO

Specialty chemicals company Rossari Biotech will launch its Rs 500-crore IPO today, ending a four-month lull in the primary market. The price band for the IPO is Rs 423 to Rs 425 per share. At the top end, the IPO size works out to nearly Rs 500 crore and implies a post-IPO market cap of Rs 2,207 crore. READ MORE

Results today

A total of 18 companies including 5Paisa,  India Home Loan, and MBL Infrastructures, are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today. 

Global cues

Asian shares got off to a strong start on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.4 per cent and Australia's ASX200 was up 0.7 per cent. In commodities, oil prices eased in early trade. Brent crude was last trading 0.83 per cent lower at $42.88 per barrel.

