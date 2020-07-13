- YES Bank FPO: Don't judge it on the basis of price discount alone
- Equity seems to be losing its charm as long-term returns disappoint
- Back in vogue: Banks, financial services stocks lead market recovery
- India's share in world market capitalisation slips amid Covid-19 crisis
- Street signs: YES Bank SLB activity spurts, Rossari Biotech stock, and more
- Defence PSUs can deliver good returns to investors, shield portfolio
- Margin pressure, limited operations under lockdown to continue for D-Mart
- Earnings, macro data, global cues to dictate market trend, say analysts
- Gold ETFs attract Rs 3,500 cr in first half of 2020 amid safe-haven buying
- Sensex, Nifty end lower on Covid-19 fears, financial stocks suffer
MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open higher; Rossari Biotech IPO opens today
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Reliance Industries Ltd
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets are likely to open higher today as indicated by the SGX Nifty which was trading around 10,830 levels, up 45 points, after a firm start in Asian indices. Apart from the global cues, investors will today track macro data and stock-specific developments. Retail inflation data will be announced today. Updates related to Covid-19 will also remain on investors' radar.
Rossari Biotech IPO
Specialty chemicals company Rossari Biotech will launch its Rs 500-crore IPO today, ending a four-month lull in the primary market. The price band for the IPO is Rs 423 to Rs 425 per share. At the top end, the IPO size works out to nearly Rs 500 crore and implies a post-IPO market cap of Rs 2,207 crore. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 18 companies including 5Paisa, India Home Loan, and MBL Infrastructures, are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
Asian shares got off to a strong start on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.4 per cent and Australia's ASX200 was up 0.7 per cent. In commodities, oil prices eased in early trade. Brent crude was last trading 0.83 per cent lower at $42.88 per barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More