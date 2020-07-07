- Market Ahead, July 7: Top factors that could guide markets today
- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a negative start for Indian indices
- United Breweries' outperformance unlikely to sustain in the near term
- Financials dominate large- and mid-cap universe of equity mutual funds
- Indices surge on the back of China rally; 124 stocks hit 52-week high
- Shriram Transport Finance okays rights issue to promoters for Rs 1,500 cr
- Relaxed capital-raising norms will help companies stay in survival mode
- SAT backs Sebi's fresh show-cause notices to rating agencies in IL&FS case
- China ban positive for thermal players, but solar power to turn costlier
- Race for next Sebi chief hots up again as Tyagi tenure ends next month
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a weak start; Bajaj Finance, PNB in focus
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Shriram Transport
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In the absence of any major domestic trigger, investors will today track global cues and stock-specific developments for market direction.
The reports that the Chinese troops have withdrawn about 2 km into China's side of the Line of Actual Control might help ease investor concern over a possible escalation in India-China border conflict. On the other hand, the trend in Covid-19 cases show no signs of slowing, which might cap the gains.
Besides, market participants will track the Rupee's trajectory, foreign fund flow, and the oil price movement throughout the session.
In its quarterly update, Bajaj Finance has said, its asset under management (AUM) under moratorium has reduced to 15.5 per cent at the end of June quarter of FY21 from 27 per cent at the end of April 30. READ MORE
Punjab National Bank has said its board will consider a proposal to raise capital through a mix of both equity and debt on July 9. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 24 companies are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.
Global cues
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 rose 1.6 per cent each overnight and the Nasdaq hit a fresh all-time high on a sharp rebound in US services industry activity in June, while the trend in Asian stocks was mixed. Australian ASX200 climbed 0.16 per cent, but Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.5 per cent. Korea's Kospi was also trading 0.2 per cent lower in Tuesday's early deals.
In commodities, Brent crude was last trading at $42.95 per dollar.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More