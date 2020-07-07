JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a weak start; Bajaj Finance, PNB in focus

SI Reporter  | New delhi 

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing fresh notices to 300 NSEL brokers
In the absence of any major domestic trigger, investors will today track global cues and stock-specific developments for market direction.
 
The reports that the Chinese troops have withdrawn about 2 km into China's side of the Line of Actual Control might help ease investor concern over a possible escalation in India-China border conflict. On the other hand, the trend in Covid-19 cases show no signs of slowing, which might cap the gains.

Besides, market participants will track the Rupee's trajectory, foreign fund flow, and the oil price movement throughout the session.

In its quarterly update, Bajaj Finance has said, its asset under management (AUM) under moratorium has reduced to 15.5 per cent at the end of June quarter of FY21 from 27 per cent at the end of April 30. READ MORE

Punjab National Bank has said its board will consider a proposal to raise capital through a mix of both equity and debt on July 9. READ MORE


Results today
 
A total of 24 companies are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

Global cues
 
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 rose 1.6 per cent each overnight and the Nasdaq hit a fresh all-time high on a sharp rebound in US services industry activity in June, while the trend in Asian stocks was mixed. Australian ASX200 climbed 0.16 per cent, but Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.5 per cent. Korea's Kospi was also trading 0.2 per cent lower in Tuesday's early deals.
In commodities, Brent crude was last trading at $42.95 per dollar.

