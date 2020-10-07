JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open higher; TCS to announce Q2 nos today

Catch all the live market updates here. TCS, Majesco to announce Q2 results today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
The SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start for the domestic indices today. Investors will focus on the Q2 results, stock-specific developments, and Covid related newsflow. 

Reliance Industries may once again be in focus today after announcing that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority would invest Rs 5,512 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures for 1.2-per cent stake.

Dixon Tech is expected to trade actively today after its arm Padget Electronics was selected by the Centre as one of the 16 proposals from marquee brands under two new flagship schemes, in a move expected to fetch Rs 11,000-crore additional investments in local electronics manufacturing.

Results today

TCS is among the five companies scheduled to announce their September quarter earnings today. The IT major will also consider share buyback today. READ MORE

Global cues
 
Wall Street indices ended lower overnight after US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he had halted negotiations for additional stimulus until after the election. Consequently, the Dow fell 1.34 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.4 per cent,  and the Nasdaq dropped 1.57 per cent.

Asian stocks, meanwhile, were mixed to positive on Wednesday after recovery in Dow futures. Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.8 per cent, Hang Seng and Kospi gained 0.3 per cent each while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3 per cent.


