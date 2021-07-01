- Sebi gives more time to brokers, clearing members to comply with rules
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a flat-to-positive start; auto stks in focus
LIVE market: Automobile companies will start reporting their June sales data, amid expectations of sequential improvement
LIVE market updates: The first trading session of the second half of calendar year 2021 might begin on a flat-to-positive note for the Indian markets, amid mixed global cues. Going into today's trade, investors will mainly track macro data, global cues, and stock-specific developments, while the weekly options expiry could keep the session volatile.
Back home, market participants may first react to the core sector output data for May, announced post-market hours on Wednesday. They will also watch out for manufacturing PMI data for June, scheduled to be released later in the day.
Besides, they will keep a keen eye on oil price movement, the Rupee's trajectory, and foreign fund flow.
Automobile companies will start reporting their June sales data, amid expectations of sequential improvement.
Global cues
In the US, the S&P 500 eked out its fifth straight record closing high on Wednesday. The Dow rose 0.66 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.16 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.14 per cent.
In the Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei, Korea's Kospi, and Australia's ASX200 fell 0.4 per cent, each, in the early Thursday trade.
Oil prices traded sideways on Thursday as investors waited for a decision from OPEC+ (meeting set to begin later in the day) on whether they would maintain or ease supply cuts in the second half of the year. Brent crude for September edged up 1 cent to $74.63 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
