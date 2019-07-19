- MARKET LIVE: Markets, Sensex, Nifty, Reliance Industries, IndiGo, Q1 result
- CPSE ETF anchor issue subscribed 8 times, opens for retail investors today
- Sebi tightens disclosure framework for all listed banks: Details here
- NMDC to resume operations at the Donimalai iron ore mine after 9 months
- Sebi seeks to address issue of abrupt auditor exits from listed companies
- Muted volumes, falling e-auction premiums likely to hurt Coal India
- Q1 results: YES Bank's investors stare at painful and uncertain days ahead
- FPIs may set up SPVs in Mauritius, Singapore to avoid surcharge hike
- Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal in talks to buy Essel's mutual fund arm
- Tough road ahead for Wipro as growth challenges likely to continue
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Today, the benchmark indices may take hint from their global peers which moved higher after expectations of a rate cut by Federal Reserve strengthened. However, the Union government's stance on the "super-rich" tax on FPIs may cap the gains.
Investors will continue to track the June quarter earnings.
Investors will continue to track the June quarter earnings.
On Thursday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.81 per cent lower at 38,897 level. The broader Nifty50, too, ended at 11,597 mark, down 0.78 per cent.
RESULTS TODAY
Reliance Industries and InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, are among the 27 companies scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
Analysts say Reliance Industries' operating profit may take a hit in this quarter. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL RESULTS PREVIEW
As for InterGlobe Aviation, investors would hope for more clarity, and perhaps a truce between two promoter groups – Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal. READ THE FULL INDIGO RESULTS PREVIEW HERE
GLOBAL CUES
US stocks moved higher on Thursday as comments from New York Fed President John Williams helped cement expectations for an interest rate cut. Asian stocks took clue from the Wall street to inch higher. Australian stocks added 0.4 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.8 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1 per cent. And, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More