MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Today, the benchmark indices may take hint from their global peers which moved higher after expectations of a rate cut by Federal Reserve strengthened. However, the Union government's stance on the "super-rich" tax on FPIs may cap the gains. 

Investors will continue to track the June quarter earnings.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.81 per cent lower at 38,897 level. The broader Nifty50, too, ended at 11,597 mark, down 0.78 per cent.

Reliance Industries and InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, are among the 27 companies scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

Analysts say Reliance Industries' operating profit may take a hit in this quarter. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL RESULTS PREVIEW

As for InterGlobe Aviation, investors would hope for more clarity, and perhaps a truce between two promoter groups – Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal. READ THE FULL INDIGO RESULTS PREVIEW HERE

US stocks moved higher on Thursday as comments from New York Fed President John Williams helped cement expectations for an interest rate cut.  Asian stocks took clue from the Wall street to inch higher. Australian stocks added 0.4 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.8 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1 per cent. And, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

