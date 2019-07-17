- 10-year bond yield hits lowest level since demonetisation, closes at 6.33%
- ACC, Ambuja and Shree Cement likely to see volume decline of 4-13%
- Adani Ports & SEZ plans $650-mn fund mop-up via unsecured notes issuance
- As corporate earnings slow down, brokerages raise red flags on valuation
- Portfolio managers pin growth hopes on Budget proposal for NRIs
- Meeting Rs 1-trillion divestment target plausible, say investment bankers
- Federal Bank's first quarter results suggest strength in SME business
- Slowdown in demand eats into Bajaj Consumer Care's June quarter numbers
- NSE to exclude DHFL shares from equity derivatives segment from Sept 27
- Trading interest in gold futures rises, open positions at 6-yr high on MCX
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
Investors will track June quarter earnings and global cues for market direction today.
US President Donald Trump said he could impose more tariffs on China while the Fed chief Jerome Powell reiterated his dovish stance on Tuesday.
SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start for domestic indices.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.6 per cent to 39,131 level on Tuesday, while the broader Nifty50, too, settled 0.6 per cent higher at 11,661 level.
The rupee fell 17 paise against the US dollar.
RESULTS TODAY
Wipro, India’s fourth largest software company, is scheduled to release its April - June 2019 quarter results (Q1FY20) on July 17 and analysts expect a moderate revenue growth along with a fall in the earnings nefore interest and taxes (EBIT) margin. READ HERE ON WHAT MORE TO EXPECT FROM THE RESULTS
Apart from Wipro, Mindtree, YES Bank, and nine other companies will announce their June quarter results today.
GLOBAL CUES
US stocks edged lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.09 per cent to 27,336, the S&P 500 lost 0.34 per cent to 3,004 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.43 per cent to 8,223.
Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday after a lacklustre performance by Wall Street. Early action was muted with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.18 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.3 per cent and South Korea 0.8 per cent.
