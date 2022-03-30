JUST IN
Market LIVE: Nifty likely to start 200 pts up on Russia-Ukraine peace talks

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market live updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start Wednesday's session on an upbeat note as Russia said it will pull back troops from Ukraine's Kyiv and other northern areas. At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty April futures were quoting at 17,600 levels, hinting at a gap-up open of around 200 points for the Nifty50. 

Russia said it has pledged to cut down operations as it hopes to advance peace talks by building mutual trust. Ukraine, meanwhile, has put forth a proposal to have security guarantees from third-party countries in exchange of remaining neutral. 

Investors are likely to cheer the progress that has been made amid the US warning that Russia indications of a pullback could be an attempt to deflect attention. 

Back home, among individual stocks, Adani Group companies may see some action as the group has achieved financial closure of Navi Mumbai International Airport project through execution of financial documents with SBI. The lender has underwritten the entire debt requirement of Rs 12,770 crore for the project.

ICICI Bank will also be on the radar as the bank has acquired 5.97 per cent stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce for a consideration of Rs 10 crore.

Global cues

Global markets rose on the progress made towards de-escalation with key US indices closing in green. The Dow Jones rose 0.97 per cent, S&P 500 gained 1.23 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed 1.84 per cent. At the same time, notably, the US 30-year bond yield also briefly traded below the 5-year bond yield on Tuesday, stoking some fears of recession in market participants.

Brent crude slipped 0.8 per cent to close at $111.49 and was around the same levels in early morning.

Asian markets were mixed in early deals with the Nikkei down 1 per cent, Hang Seng up 0.79 per cent. Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component were down up to 0.5 per cent. Kospi and Straits Times rose up to 0.3 per cent.

