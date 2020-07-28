- Sebi starts one-time settlement opportunity in illiquid stock option cases
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Tech Mahindra in focus
The Indian equity markets are likely to open higher on the back of firm global cues. Besides, investors will also track Covid-19 trends, corporate results, and stock-specific developments for market trend.
Tech Mahindra, post market hours on Monday, reported profit before tax of Rs 1,283 crore, up 32.9 per cent sequentially but flat year-on-year (YoY). The Pune-headquartered firm reported Rs 972 crore in consolidated net profit for Q1, also flat YoY.
Results today
Besides, a total of 132 companies, including IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, and Nestle India, are scheduled to announce their results today.
Global cues
Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher overnight as investors weighed progress in US government stimulus efforts against rising Covid-19 cases The Dow Jones rose 0.43 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.74 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.67 per cent.
Taking cues from the rally in Wall Street, Asian equities were trading firm in Tuesday's early deals. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.96 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.33 per cent and Australian ASX 200 was up 0.94 per cent. Overall, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.86 per cent.
In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.88 per cent to $43.79 a barrel.
