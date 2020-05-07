MARKET LIVE: GSK-HUL block deal in focus today; SGX Nifty down 100 pts

- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates lower opening for Indian indices
- Rating disruption due to moratorium will pinch markets: Raters to Sebi
- World shares mixed amid hopes for business pickup, weak economic data
- Sebi asks 8 entities to make open offer to Kanchan Int'l shareholders
- Sebi eases compliance requirement for rights issues amid lockdown
- Blue chips see cuts in target prices; half of Nifty sees cuts of over 15%
- Franklin chief says tightening of unlisted debt added to pressure
- Indian hedge funds beat EM peers as markets shed 25% value amid Covid
- Volume worries to keep Container Corporation stock under pressure
- ITC shares fall 6% amid concerns on stake sale, possible tax hikes
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The Indian markets is expected to open lower today on the back of weak cues from global markets. Today's session may see some volatility on account of weekly options expiry while corporate results, including from YES Bank, will lead to stock-specific reactions.
Hindustan Unilever will be in focus today as UK-based GSK will offload shares worth Rs 26,000 crore in the FMGC major. Over 133 million shares are being to investors through a special block window, the term sheet reviewed by Business Standard shows. READ MORE
RESULTS TODAY
A total of nine companies including HCL Tech and RBL Bank are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today. According to analysts, HCL Technologies may see a decline in EBIT margins on a sequential basis on account of some revenue hit due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
On the Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent and the Dow declined 0.9 per cent on Wednesday as data showed US private employers laid off 20 million workers in April. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended half a per cent higher.
Asian stocks were also largely down in early deals. Japan's Nikkei and Australia'a ASX dipped 0.2 per cent each while South Korea's Kospi was flat. In commodities, Brent crude was up 0.7 per cent at $29.95 per barrel.
