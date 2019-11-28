- MARKET LIVE: F&O expiry, global cues top factors today; Zee Ent in focus
- Realty check: Current rates, unit sizes in Rs 50 lakhs -1 crore price range
- Tipping Point: Is this a good time to opt for large-cap funds?
- Promoters want to raise stake in Parag Milk Foods to 51% in few months
- ICRA downgrades Karvy Stock Broking's long-term bank lines to 'BB'
- What Karvy Stock Broking has done can't be allowed: Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi
- EY's forensic audit on Karvy to focus on fund diversion of Rs 1,100 cr
- Bharat Bond ETF expected in Dec or Jan; to come in 3- and 10-yr maturities
- New milestones for indices: Sensex climbs mount 41k, Nifty closes at 12,101
- Prestige stock hits 52-week high on Marriott deal, strong launch pipeline
MARKET LIVE: F&O expiry, global cues top factors today; Zee Ent in focus
Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 199 points or 0.49 per cent to end at 41,021, - its fresh closing peak. On the NSE, the Nifty50 index closed at a record high of 12,100.70.
OIL & RUPEE
In the commodities market, Brent Crude Futures were hovering around $64.13 per barrel-mark in early trade.
On Wednesday, the domestic currency closed at Rs 71.35 against the greenback.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian share markets wobbled on Thursday as concerns that tensions over Hong Kong could stymie a US-China trade deal. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation backing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong despite angry objections from Beijing.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei flitted in and out of positive territory.
On Wall Street, indices inched hit fresh record highs overnight, buoyed by macro-data which showed a pick-up in the US economic growth in the third quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.15 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.42 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.66 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More