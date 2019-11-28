JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: F&O expiry, global cues top factors today; Zee Ent in focus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The expiry of the November series of Futures and Options (F&O) contracts is expected to keep markets volatile on Thursday. Besides, stock-specific developments, global cues, the value of rupee against the dollar, and investment by foreign participants could steer indices. 

On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 199 points or 0.49 per cent to end at 41,021, - its fresh closing peak. On the NSE, the Nifty50 index closed at a record high of 12,100.70.

OIL & RUPEE

In the commodities market, Brent Crude Futures were hovering around $64.13 per barrel-mark in early trade.

On Wednesday, the domestic currency closed at Rs 71.35 against the greenback.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian share markets wobbled on Thursday as concerns that tensions over Hong Kong could stymie a US-China trade deal. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation backing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong despite angry objections from Beijing.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei flitted in and out of positive territory.

On Wall Street, indices inched hit fresh record highs overnight, buoyed by macro-data which showed a pick-up in the US economic growth in the third quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.15 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.42 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.66 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

