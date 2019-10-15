- Kerala-based CSB Bank gets Sebi's go-ahead to float initial public offering
- Despite a few positives, analysts cautious on stocks of steel companies
- Fresh initiatives and business mix shift positives for Bharat Forge stock
- Investors bet big on HDFC Bank stock despite severe lending crisis
- HUL delivers a decent performance in Q2 amid economic slowdown; sales up 6%
- IRCTC stock market debut smashes records; share prices surge 129%
- Why an increase in salary is a good time to plug the gaps in your finances
- Despite correction in input prices, experts remain cautious on steel stocks
- UTI MF opposes 42% haircut for IL&FS entity, challenges its 'amber' status
- Miners restore a part of rough diamond supply on hopes of festive demand
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Corporate results, global cues, rupee's trajectory, and oil price movement will give direction to the markets today.
India’s balance of trade number for September will be released later in the day.
Stocks of 16 firms, including Manpasand Beverages and Binani Industries, will be in focus today after the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said it will suspend trading in these shares from November 4 for not complying with listing norms. READ MORE
RESULTS TODAY
A total of 17 companies, including Wipro, ACC, and Karnataka Bank, are scheduled to announce their September quarter results.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street edged lower on Monday as uncertainties following recent U.S.-China trade negotiations clouded sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.1 per cent.
Asian stocks inched higher on Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.01 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.12 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 1.38 per cent.
Oil prices lost about 2 per cent on Monday. Brent crude settled at $59.35 a barrel, shedding $1.16, or 1.92 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
