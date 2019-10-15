JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets
Corporate results, global cues, rupee's trajectory, and oil price movement will give direction to the markets today.

India’s balance of trade number for September will be released later in the day.

Stocks of 16 firms, including Manpasand Beverages and Binani Industries, will be in focus today after the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said it will suspend trading in these shares from November 4 for not complying with listing norms. READ MORE

RESULTS TODAY

A total of 17 companies, including Wipro, ACC, and Karnataka Bank, are scheduled to announce their September quarter results.
 
GLOBAL CUES

Wall Street edged lower on Monday as uncertainties following recent U.S.-China trade negotiations clouded sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.1 per cent.

Asian stocks inched higher on Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.01 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.12 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 1.38 per cent.

Oil prices lost about 2 per cent on Monday. Brent crude settled at $59.35 a barrel, shedding $1.16, or 1.92 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh