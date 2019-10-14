JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade in the green in pre-open; Re opens 70.88

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Domestic indices will take cues from corporate results, global developments, and macro data today.

Investors will react to Infosys' Q2 numbers announced post market hours on Friday. The IT firm reported a 9.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue to Rs 22,629 crore while net profit fell 2.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4,019 crore.

A total of seven companies, including Hindustan Unilever Limited, are scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.

Traders will also track the wholesale price (WPI) and consumer price (CPI) inflation prints for September, slated to be released today.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which recently concluded its Rs 645-crore initial public offering, will make its stock market debut today. READ MORE

Asian share markets pushed higher on Monday as signs of progress in the Sino-U.S. trade standoff whetted risk appetites. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.5 per cent. Australia's main index gained 0.9 per cent and South Korea firmed 1.3 per cent.

Oil prices were little changed on Monday. Brent crude futures rose 9 cents to $60.60 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

