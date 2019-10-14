- Stocks to watch: IRCTC, HUL, Infosys, Avenue Supermarts, Adani Gas, BoB
- Market Ahead, October 14: Top factors that could guide markets this week
- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices
- Nifty outlook and trading ideas by CapitalVia: Buy Adani Power, Adani Ports
- India is paying price for repeated failure to fix banking system: Jan Dehn
- Street signs: Nifty may approach 11,700, arbitrage schemes, and more
- Domestic-oriented companies on fund managers' radar, says analyst
- PSUs lose 22% in 2019 amid market volatility and multiple headwinds
- Regulatory woes resurface for Indian pharma companies as stocks fall
- FPIs pull out over Rs 6,200 cr in Oct so far as global recession fears loom
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade in the green in pre-open; Re opens 70.88
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Domestic indices will take cues from corporate results, global developments, and macro data today.
Investors will react to Infosys' Q2 numbers announced post market hours on Friday. The IT firm reported a 9.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue to Rs 22,629 crore while net profit fell 2.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4,019 crore.
A total of seven companies, including Hindustan Unilever Limited, are scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.
Traders will also track the wholesale price (WPI) and consumer price (CPI) inflation prints for September, slated to be released today.
NEW LISTING
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which recently concluded its Rs 645-crore initial public offering, will make its stock market debut today. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
Asian share markets pushed higher on Monday as signs of progress in the Sino-U.S. trade standoff whetted risk appetites. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.5 per cent. Australia's main index gained 0.9 per cent and South Korea firmed 1.3 per cent.
Oil prices were little changed on Monday. Brent crude futures rose 9 cents to $60.60 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More