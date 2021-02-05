- Red-hot rally: BSE firms' market capitalisation crosses Rs 200 trillion
- Broking income soars in Q3 amid new client additions, shows data
- Sensex, Nifty keep run going; all eyes on RBI's policy decision on Friday
- Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO subscribed 77% on Day 2 of bidding
- Sebi fines 6 entities Rs 1.2 cr for IPO fund diversion, fraudulent trading
- High valuation and margin concern may limit rally in Apollo Tyres
- Future Retail, other group stocks continue to fall as investors sell shares
- Pick-up in leisure travel helps hotels post sequential revenue growth
- IRFC mops up $750 million in maiden bond sale after initial public offering
- Retail investor stake in 115 bankrupt companies nears Rs 1,000 cr
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher ahead of RBI policy outcome
Stock market LIVE updates: The RBI is expected to maintain status quo on interest rates today but the commentary on inflation and economic outlook would hold importance
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | RBI Policy
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
While the global market mood remains strong, what remains to be seen if the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy outcome would contribute to the party on bourses. The majority expect status quo on interest rates by the RBI MPC but the commentary on inflation and economic outlook would hold importance.
Earnings today
Britannia Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Punjab National Bank, Mrs Bectors Food, Fortis Healthcare, Pfizer and Shipping Corporation of India are among 127 companies that are scheduled to release their December quarter numbers today.
As India gets on its feet amid ease in Covid-19-induced restrictions, and out-of-home consumption picks up, FMCG firm Britannia Industries’ bottom-line earnings may come under pressure owing to weaker sales on a quarterly basis, and increase in input costs. READ PREVIEW HERE
Global cues
Asian futures were little changed in early trading after progress in vaccine distribution and a large US stimulus program sent two major Wall Street indexes to record closing highs.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were essentially flat while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures inched 0.1 per cent higher. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9 per cent in early trade.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.08 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.09 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.23 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.08 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.09 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.23 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More