MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher ahead of RBI policy outcome

Stock market LIVE updates: The RBI is expected to maintain status quo on interest rates today but the commentary on inflation and economic outlook would hold importance

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE updates: The euphoria in the stock market that drove benchmark indices to record high on Thursday is likely to continue well into Friday's session wherein the benchmark Nifty50 index could make a dash for the 15,000 mark amid indications of a firm start. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 50 points higher at 14,945 around 7.20 am.

While the global market mood remains strong, what remains to be seen if the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy outcome would contribute to the party on bourses. The majority expect status quo on interest rates by the RBI MPC but the commentary on inflation and economic outlook would hold importance.

Earnings today
Britannia Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Punjab National Bank, Mrs Bectors Food, Fortis Healthcare, Pfizer and Shipping Corporation of India are among 127 companies that are scheduled to release their December quarter numbers today.

As India gets on its feet amid ease in Covid-19-induced restrictions, and out-of-home consumption picks up, FMCG firm Britannia Industries’ bottom-line earnings may come under pressure owing to weaker sales on a quarterly basis, and increase in input costs. READ PREVIEW HERE

Global cues
Asian futures were little changed in early trading after progress in vaccine distribution and a large US stimulus program sent two major Wall Street indexes to record closing highs.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were essentially flat while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures inched 0.1 per cent higher. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.08 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.09 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.23 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

