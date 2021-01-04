JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Nifty eyeing 14,100 at open; BEML, RIL, AstraZeneca in focus

LIVE market updates: China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 53 in December from November's 54.9

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market live updates: Market bulls could cheer approval by Indian drug regulator DGCI to Covid vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech for emergency use in the country. India is expected to start a massive immunisation programme within about a week. 
Besides this, DGCI also approved phase 3 clinical trials of Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare’s ZyCov-D, paving the way for a timely roll-out of another indigenous Covid-19 vaccine.

SGX Nifty was up 117 points at 14,133, indicating a strong start for the domestic indices back home.

Global cues

Asian share markets got the new year off to a solid start on expectations central banks will keep money super cheap while the rollout of coronavirus vaccines helps slowly revive the global economy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1%, a whisker from a record high. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.4% to reach peaks not seen since August 1990 while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat after touching a new all-time high in early trade.

(With inputs from Reuters)

