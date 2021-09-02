JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Stock-specific action, global cues to guide indices today

Stock market LIVE: Mixed trends in world stocks and the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting could sway the markets

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market update: The weekly expiry of F&O contracts, along with adjustment to 100 per cent peak margin norms, may keep markets choppy on Thursday. Economically, concerns around elevated inflation may ease further as India will likely see heavier rainfall in September after a two-month shortfall, a prospect that will aid crops, IMD said on Wednesday.

At 8.15 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 17,112.50, up 15 points, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the benchmarks.

Global markets
Shares in Asia-Pacific were in the red with Japan's Nikkei down 0.1 per cent and Topix index down 0.3 per cent. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.65 per cent, and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia shed 1 per cent.

However, overnight, the S&P 500 closed marginally higher, up 0.031 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.33 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged as it declined 0.14 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

