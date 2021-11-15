MARKETS: Firm start likely for D-St; Policybazaar, Sigachi to list today

JUST IN
Stock market LIVE: Tarsons Products' Rs 1,024 crore IPO, in the price band of Rs 635 to Rs 662, will open for subscription today and will close on November 17

New Delhi 

(Updated at 8:05 AM)

LIVE market updates: Domestic indices are eyeing a firm start to the week, supported by positive global cues. At 8:00 AM, SGX Nifty was up 88 points at 18,223 levels.

That said, higher-than-expected retail inflation and slwoer IIP growth may cap upside in the markets.

Primary Market Update

Policybazaar, Sigachi Industries, and SJS Enterprises are set to debut on the bourses today.

Meanwhile, Tarsons Products' Rs 1,024 crore IPO, in the price band of Rs 635 to Rs 662, will open for subscription today and will close on November 17.

Global cues

On Friday, the US markets shrugged off inflation worries and ended higher. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively, while the Nasdaq rallied a per cent.

Cues from the neighbouring Asian markets were mostly positive this morning. Nikkei had jumped 0.5 per cent, while Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng and Straits Times were flat. Kospi and Taiwan Weighted index had rallied around a per cent each.

First Published: Mon, November 15 2021. 08:08 IST

