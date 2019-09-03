- Brokerages cut target prices of 123 BSE stocks, downward forecasts continue
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices
A slew of domestic and global developments over the weekend will impact investor sentiment in today's session.
Public sector banks may be in focus today after the government on Friday unveiled a plan to merge 10 PSBs into four, reducing the number of state-owned banks from 18 to 12.
Auto stocks may also react to monthly report that showed sales of four- and two-wheelers almost halved in August, compared to the equivalent month last year.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 5 per cent in April-June 2019, the slowest since 2013, on account of subdued economic activity, while the growth in manufacturing activity declined to a 15-month low of 51.4 in August because of slower increase in sales. Also, Goods and services tax (GST) collections in August stood at Rs 98,202 crore, against Rs 1.02 trillion in July.
Global cues
Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday as the US-China trade tensions continue to rise after China lodged a complaint against the United States at the World Trade Organization over US import duties. Japan’s Topix index and South Korea's Kospi both dipped 0.1 per cent each.
