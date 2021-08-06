- Defer income-tax filing if you have to pay a penalty, say analysts
MARKET LIVE: Indices to start higher; RBI Policy outcome at 10 AM today
Stock market LIVE: All eyes will be on the central bank's commentary on the growth outlook, inflation projection, and liquidity measures
Further, Q1 earnings, global market setup and FII flow will sway the market sentiments. At 7.35 am, SGX Nifty was trading 24 points higher at 16,334.
India buries retrospective tax
Putting an end to the contentious retrospective tax law that hit the confidence of foreign investors, including Vodafone and Cairn, for years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday introduced a Bill in Parliament to nullify the provision in the Income Tax Act.
Earnings today
Over 100 companies are slated to post their numbers on Friday including M&M, Voltas, Ujjivan SFB, Tata Power, Torrent Power, SAIL, Hindalco, Indigo Paints, BEML and BEL. Further, on Saturday Divis Labs, Bank of Baroda, Dodla Dairy, Indiabulls Real Estate and VRL Logistics will release quarterly earnings.
Global cues
On the global market front, Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at record levels after a spate of strong corporate earnings and a further decline in US unemployment claims last week. The Dow Jones rose 0.78 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.60 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.78 per cent.
Most Asian stocks, however, dipped Friday as traders weighed the spread of the delta coronavirus strain. Japan’s Topix index was flat, South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2 per cent each and China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.3 per cent.
