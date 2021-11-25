JUST IN
A look at the key Bills coming up in Parliament's winter session
Business Standard

MARKETS: Nifty may open below 17,400 on F&O expiry day; RIL, UPL in focus

Stock market LIVE: FII activity, higher oil prices, and F&O expiry, back home, may also keep indices volatile today

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, RIL restructuring, F&O expiry, UPL, Grasim, Fed

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices may come under pressure today as well after minutes of the US Federal Reserve's meeting showed that various policymakers were open to speeding up elimination of their bond-buying program and move more quickly to raise interest rates if high inflation held.

That apart, FII activity, higher oil prices, and F&O expiry, back home, may also keep indices volatile today.

At 08:15 AM, the SGX Nifty indicated a tepid start as it quoted at 17,385 as against the spot close of 17,415 on Wednesday.

Global cues
Overnight, Nasdaq and the S&P 500 index ended with gains of 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively. Dow Jones closed almost unchanged.

Also, cues from Asian markets barring Japan were largely subdued. Nikkei had gained 0.9 per cent. Hang Seng, Shanghai, Taiwan and Straits Times were up 0.1-0.2 per cent each, while Kospi slipped 0.4 per cent.

First Published: Thu, November 25 2021. 08:21 IST

