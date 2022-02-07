JUST IN
Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Paytm, Go Fashion, BoB, Lupin, IndiGo, PSBs
MARKETS: Lower start likely on weak global cues, drop in SGX Nifty

Stock market LIVE: At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,424 level, that is nearly 100 points lower from Nifty's spot close in the previous session.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, SGX Nifty, SBI, TVS, Bank of Baroda, RBI, MPC

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade lower on Monday amid weak global cues as US bond yields surged on Friday after a strong jobs data heightened fear of tightening of monetary policy.

This week, IIP data and RBI Monetary policy are important events that market particpants will watch out for amid concerns of rising inflation and possibility of hikes in key policy rates.

Today, banking stocks may see action on the back of moves in SBI, Bank of Baroda, City Union Bank as the three reported their Q3 earnings over the weekend.

Further, Nalco, PolicyBazaar, Tarsons Products, TVS Motor Company and Union Bank of India are scheduled to announce its Q3 earnings today. READ MORE.

In the primary market, the IPO of Vedant Fashions had been subscribed 14 per cent on day 1, with the retail investor portion subscription standing at 22 per cent. The issue will close on Tuesday.

Global cues


The US stocks ended mixed higher, but pared gains towards the close on Friday. Nasdaq was up 1.6 per cent led by Amazon. The S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent, while the Dow Jones slipped 0.1 per cent.

This morning major markets exhibited a mixed trend. China’s Shanghai Composite soared 1.9 per cent. Taiwan and Straits Times were up 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. Whereas, the Kospi Composite slipped over 1 per cent. Nikkei and Hang Seng were down 0.7 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Oil prices were up near seven-year highs amid concerns about supply due to the ongoing political turmoil among major world producers. Brent saw a 2.4 per cent rise to $93.27 a barrel.

First Published: Mon, February 07 2022. 08:21 IST

